BBC proposes salary cap for news presenters of £320,000

It remains unclear if on-air staff will be able to earn more from other work at the BBC. PA

The limit will also apply to editors and correspondents, BBC News reports, although the move has yet to be officially agreed.

It remains unclear if on-air staff will be able to earn more from other work at the BBC, including entertainment shows across radio and TV.

The revelation comes as BBC director-general Lord Hall prepares to be questioned by MPs over the broadcaster's pay culture.

The broadcaster's China editor, Carrie Gracie, recently [resigned in protest](http://BBC China editor quits post in protest at unequal pay)at pay inequality, while a report by a group representing women at the BBC said they have faced "veiled threats" while trying to raise the subject of pay.

It emerged last week that a number of the BBC's leading male presenters had agreed to have their pay cut in the wake of the row, including Jeremy Vine, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Nick Robinson and Huw Edwards.

Figures released in 2017 showed Vine was one of the corporation's highest paid stars, earning £700,000-£749,999; Humphrys, who presents the Radio 4 Today programme with Robinson, earned between £600,000 and £650,000 and BBC News presenter Edwards earned £550,000-£599,999.

Vine hosts a weekday show on Radio 2, as well as featuring in BBC News' election coverage, while Humphrys also presents Mastermind on BBC Two.

Veteran broadcaster Humphrys agreed to cut his salary to around £250,000 to £300,000, saying the BBC is now in a different position financially to its past.

Jon Sopel, BBC's North America editor, has also accepted a pay cut. The figures released last year showed he earned between £200,000-£249,999, while Gracie earned £135,000-a-year.

Radio 2's Chris Evans topped the 2017 list on more than £2 million, while the highest paid woman was Claudia Winkleman on between £450,000 and £499,999.