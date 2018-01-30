Man alleged to be notorious IRA agent Stakeknife arrested

A man believed to be the British Army's notorious IRA agent Stakeknife has been arrested.

An IRA mural in west Belfast. PA

A man believed to be the British Army's notorious IRA agent Stakeknife has been arrested.

Detectives investigating historic claims of murder, kidnap and torture detained Freddie Scappaticci on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old has always denied he is Stakeknife - an agent linked to more than 50 killings.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is currently investigating whether these IRA murders were preventable or linked to the Army, Security Services and UK Government.

An update from Operation Kenova confirmed that a 72-year-old had been arrested.

Jon Boutcher is leading the investigation. PA

The high-ranking mole reputedly led the IRA's "nutting squad", an internal security unit which brutally interrogated and murdered suspected spies during The Troubles.

Mr Scappaticci was widely named as Stakeknife in 2003.

A statement from the police investigation said: "Officers from Operation Kenova have today arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with the investigation into allegations of murder, kidnap and torture.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences which are being investigated by Operation Kenova."

The independent team of detectives began investigating after the former director of public prosecutions in Northern Ireland, Barra McGrory QC, referred multiple allegations to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Since then almost 50 detectives have been working on the Stakeknife investigation.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.