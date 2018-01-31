Passenger badly injured as she's pulled under Tube train

The woman became trapped in London after her coat was stuck in the doors.

A file picture of Notting Hill Gate underground station in London. PA Wire

A woman screamed for help as she was dragged on to the tracks at a busy London Tube station.

Commuters reacted with horror as the woman ended up under the carriage at Notting Hill Gate after her bag and coat became caught in the train doors.

Shabana Khan said commuters were "in tears" before realising the woman was alive and "yelling for help".

The station was closed as emergency services worked to free the woman.

She has been taken to hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Her condition is unknown.

A British Transport Police spokesperson told ITV News that officers were working to identify her family.

"The incident is being investigated but is not being treated suspicious," a British Transport Police spokesperson said.