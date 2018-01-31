Prisoner stabbed to death at Wormwood Scrubs Prison
A prisoner has been stabbed to death at Wormwood in west London.
A prisoner has been stabbed to death at Wormwood Scrubs prison in west London.
Police were called at 3.19pm on Wednesday January 31 to reports of a male with stab injuries at HMP Wormwood Scrubs. A male was later pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are ongoing to inform the next of kin. We await formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.HMP Wormwood Scrubs