Met Office considers introducing regional weather slang

In some places the rain is 'pouring' and others it's 'chucking'. PA

Regional dialects could soon be introduced to weather reports under new Met Office plans.

The forecaster is considering introducing regional words and terms to their reports to increase the public's understanding of outlooks.

Currently some 2,000 people are being surveyed to find disparities between how people across the UK describe the weather.

The research has found over half of people in the Black Country reported that they use "bucketing" to describe heavy rain, whereas six in 10 people in Leeds and Newcastle would say "chucking it down".

Londoners prefer to say "caning it", whereas those in Birmingham and Bristol use "tipping it down".

Overall, "pouring" was the most popular term nationally.

On Thursday the Met Office launched a project called #3wordweather, asking people across the UK to Tweet a description of the weather where they are at that moment in three words.

Derrick Ryall, head of the public weather service at the Met Office, said: As the UK's national weather service, we're always looking to improve the way weather forecasts are communicated, to make them as useful as possible and increase their understanding."