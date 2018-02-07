Man pays parking fine for veteran who helped homeless man

Lee Williamson was ordered to pay £70 after stopping at a bus lane to help a rough sleeper.

Lee Williamson (left) was fined for pulling into a bus lane to help a rough sleeper. BPM Media

A businessman has paid the parking fine for an army veteran who stopped at a bus lane while he helped a homeless person on Christmas Day.

Lee Williamson has been told to pay £70 by Leicester City Council, after he stopped his car at a bus stop in London Road in Leicester city centre.

He had pulled over to give a blanket, hat, scarves and gloves to a rough sleeper.

After hearing about Mr Williamson's situation, businessman David Poole decided to track him down and send him the cash.

Mr Poole said: "I was having some lunch, browsing the internet.

"I saw this chap doing this good deed and being punished for it.

"I thought, I don't want him to be put off doing a good deed in the future."

David Poole has offered to pay the fine with his own money. BPM

Mr Poole said that while he understands "the line of law" and why the council is not rescinding the penalty, but he did not want Mr Williamson to have to pay the fine himself.

He said: "I don't think the council should take any heat for it, but at the same time let someone else pay for it.

"Let one good deed lead to another.

"Hopefully he gets a pat on the back in the local area."

CCTV showing Lee Williamson stopping his car on London Road. ITV News Central

Mr Williamson said he was grateful for the generation and "overwhelmed" by the response to his story.

He said: "I'd want to say a massive thank you to him for being so generous... I was overwhelmed by it all."

Lee Williamson said he was BPM Media

After Mr Williamson appealed the fine initially, Leicester City Council sent him a letter saying the ticket was not cancelled.

The letter read: "Whilst we sympathise with your situation and applaud your intentions - the CCTV was specifically introduced to prevent drivers stopping briefly at this point on London Road primarily because it is not safe."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.