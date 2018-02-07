Worboys victims learned of release in media, report finds

The black-taxi rapist was approved for parole in 2017 but the decision has been challenged.

John Worboys was jailed in 2009. PA

Victims of black-taxi rapist John Worboys learned of the decision to release him from prison in the media, a review by Chief Inspector of Probation Dame Glenys Stacey has found.

The report also said correspondence from the National Probation Service to victims of the rapist Worboys conveyed a "lack of care or concern" due to errors made in letters, a report has found.

The convicted sex offender was approved for parole in 2017 but this has been challenged and Worboys remains in custody.

Some victims had their names misspelled in letters from the NPS, which was seen to have an strong impact on the victims.

Dame Glenys Stacey said in her report: "The quality of correspondence [with victims] was poor. Some letters contained errors in victims' names and addresses, and the messages were not conveyed clearly."

Furthermore, there was no named contact on the letters sent out to 12 victims contacted by the NPS, which contravenes guidelines.

The Victim Contact Scheme is an opt-in service, so Worboys' other victims only found out about developments in his case through the media.

"Those women not in contact with the [victim contact] scheme - the majority - learnt of the decision [about Worboys] through the media. All who spoke to us described their shock and distress. They had not felt prepared for this outcome."

Victims who chose not to be part of the scheme received an annual letter with updates but these stopped for an unknown reasons in 2010 before resuming in 2012.

The report said: "The quality, timeliness and consistency of message contained in this correspondence was inconsistent and of a poor standard overall."

Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting female passengers.

Despite being convicted of 19 offences against 12 women, it is feared the 60-year-old could have more than 100 victims.

