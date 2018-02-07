Jon Venables pleads guilty over indecent images of children

James Bulger's killer has pleaded guilty to having indecent images and a paedophile manual.

Jon Venables served eight years along with Robert Thompson for the 1993 killing of James Bulger. PA

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables has pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children for a second time.

Venables, who was released on licence in 2001 after serving eight years for the murder of two-year-old James, was returned to prison last November after he was caught with the pictures.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to having indecent images of children and having a paedophile manual.

Venables and his friend Robert Thompson, tortured and killed James in Liverpool in 1993 when they were both aged 10.

They were granted lifelong anonymity with new identities when they were freed on licence.

