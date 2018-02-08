Police confirm Durham student died of head injuries

Olivia Burt from Hampshire, aged 20, died outside Missoula nightclub.

The student was named as 20-year-old Olivia Burt. ITV News

Police have confirmed the Durham student who died outside a nightclub died as a result of head injuries.

Durham Police named the student as 20-year-old Olivia Burt from Hampshire.

They said a joint investigation with Durham City Council would look to establish the circumstances surrounding Mrs Burt's death outside the Missoula nightclub.

In a statement the nightclub said: