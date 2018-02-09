Student praised for response to teacher's feminism remark

An artist has hit back at a suggestion that she should "dial down the feminism" in her work.

Alex Ruth Bertulis-Fernandes hit back with art work.

An art student has been praised for her response to her teacher's suggestion that she should "dial down the feminism" in her work.

London-based Alex Ruth Bertulis-Fernandes created an image with a dial with two settings; one saying "complicit in my own dehumanisation" and the other - to which it is turned - "raging feminist" along with the heading "Dial down the feminism".

She posted her response art on social media along with the caption: "Last week one of my art teachers suggested I 'dial down the feminism.' Today I showed him my newest piece."

The 23-year-old student has received thousands of responses of support since she posted an image of her creation on Twitter - so far garnering over 88,000 retweets since February 7.

Since receiving so many messages of support Alex posted a tweet expressing her gratitude.

She said: "Thanks for all the love shown to this piece, it really means the world.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed so it may take me some time to respond to everyone!"

The artist added that she is now considering selling prints and t-shirts of her art piece.

