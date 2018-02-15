Ex-coach Barry Bennell guilty of further child sex abuse

It comes after the jury found the convicted paedophile guilty on 36 counts earlier this week.

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of three more indecent assaults. PA

Shamed football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of a further three indecent assaults against children.

A verdict has yet to be reached on four outstanding charges.

The convicted paedophile, aged 64, had denied 48 counts dated between 1979 and 1990, relating to 11 youngsters who were aged between eight and 15 at the time.

The jury at Liverpool Crown Court had already convicted him of 27 charges of indecent assault earlier this week, along with seven serious sexual assaults and two attempted serious sexual assaults.

They were directed to return not guilty verdicts on three counts of indecent assault, while two others were alternative charges which will now not be dealt with.

And on Thursday, they found him guilty of another three charges - two by majority 10-1 verdicts and one unanimously.

They will now continue to deliberate on the remaining four charges.

The Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, has directed them that he will accept majority verdicts.

