  • STV
  • MySTV

Homeless man who died near Parliament was 'former model'

ITV

The death prompted some MPs to demand more action to tackle homelessness.

The body of the man was discovered in an underpass at Westminster Underground station shortly after 7.30am on February 14.
The body of the man was discovered in an underpass at Westminster Underground station shortly after 7.30am on February 14. PA

A man found dead in an underpass near Parliament was a former model, a homelessness charity has said.

The Connection at St Martin's said the dead man, who it did not name, had also worked in the hospitality industry.

He was discovered in an underpass at Westminster Underground station shortly after 7.30am on February 14.

Scotland Yard said the man's death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Connection said the man was a Portuguese national and was a "client" who had stayed in its emergency night centre for some time.

Police said the man's death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
Police said the man's death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. PA

He was applying for a job as a waiter as recently as last week and while he had "complex circumstances" he "enjoyed singing and regularly attended yoga classes".

The charity's chief executive, Pam Orchard, said: "Everyone who is homeless is someone's son or brother or dad.

"He had strengths, talents and skills but he also had problems and things went very wrong for him. The support shown by the wider public for him and his situation has been very moving."

The death, just yards from the Palace of Westminster, prompted some MPs to demand more action to tackle homelessness.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those who sent flowers to the underpass where he was found and a card that read: "This should never have happened. As a country we must stop walking by. Rest in peace."

The card and flowers left by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The card and flowers left by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. PA

After the man's death was discovered on Wednesday, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner wrote on Twitter: "A homeless man who was seen frequently at the tube entrance to Portcullis House Westminster underground station has been found dead today.

"Whatever the circumstances it's a terrible tragedy that somebody ends their days like this, the govt must do more to combat homelessness."

Jamie Evans - a friend of the deceased man - was also in the underpass the night he died.

He told ITV News: "Basically he was alright at five and then at seven they've tried waking him up and he's just not awake, he's not waking up and...dead."

Westminster has the highest figure for homeless people with 217 people sleeping rough.
Westminster has the highest figure for homeless people with 217 people sleeping rough. ITV News

Last year, on a single night, over 4,700 people slept rough on England's streets.

That was an increase of 15 percent on the previous year making it the seventh consecutive increase.

The life expectancy of someone who is homeless is 47-years-old - compared to 77-years-old in the general population.

Westminster has the highest figure for homeless people with 217 people sleeping rough there on an average night.

Last year on a single night over 4,700 people slept rough on England's streets.
Last year on a single night over 4,700 people slept rough on England's streets. ITV News

Mick Clarke, chief executive of homeless charity The Passage said the increase in the number of people being homeless is linked to government cuts: "The fact that you've had 169% rise in rough sleeping since 2010 has to be linked to some of the welfare reform cuts, in our opinion. It's about how we move forward now to make sure that we properly resource social care."

The Department of Communities and Local Government issued a statement saying that a billion pounds was being spent addressing the problem. The department added that the target is to eliminate rough sleeping within a decade.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.