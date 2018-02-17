Two people dead after car hit by train at level crossing

Train crashed into the car at a level crossing near Horsham in West Sussex.

Crossing: Probe after fatal collision. Google Earth

Two people have died after a car was hit by a train at a level crossing in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Barns Green Level crossing near Horsham just before 9am this morning.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify them and inform their family.

There are no other reported injuries.

At present, officers are currently examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have also been notified.