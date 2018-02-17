Center Parcs pulls Daily Mail ads over Tom Daley article

The column was about the Olympic diver who revealed he and husband are expecting a baby.

Center Parcs

Center Parcs has stopped advertising with the Daily Mail after one of its adverts appeared alongside a column which claims children "benefit most from being raised by a man and a woman".

Richard Littlejohn's column was about Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, who on Wednesday announced they are expecting a child.

In his comment piece, Littlejohn stated that while he supported civil partnerships, and would prefer a child to be fostered by "loving gay couples" rather than be "condemned to rot" in state-run institutions, he "clings to the belief that children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman".

Center Parcs' move came after it was questioned by a number of people about its advertising with the Daily Mail.

In response, the holiday chain announced the advertising placement was "completely unacceptable" and had "therefore ceased advertising with the Daily Mail with immediate effect".

On Friday, the Southbank Centre also tweeted that it had "no future plans to advertise with the Daily Mail".