Paramedics left angry note while responding to 999 call

Paramedics at an emergency call were left a note ordering them to move their van from a woman angry that her driveway had been blocked.

Members of the West Midlands team found the handwritten letter after attending a 999 call at a house in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday morning.

It said: "If this van is for anyone but No.14 then you have no right to park here. I couldn't give a s**t if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house."

The woman who left the note had also reportedly abused staff members during the incident.

Paramedic operational manager Mike Duggan shared a picture of the note on social media. He said it was an increasing issue for emergency crews.

People seem to have no respect for the work we’re doing or the fact we’re helping someone. We don’t block roads for the sake of it. We do it to try and save lives. We are seeing more and more abuse – this was not an isolated incident. But these people would want our help if it was one of their relatives. Mike Duggan, Paramedic operational manager

It was also shared by ambulance service Operational Manager Katie Tudor, who said similar abuse was "becoming a regular occurrence" for crews.

It's not the first reported incident of its kind. Last November, West Midlands paramedics were told to move their ambulance as they treated a heart attack patient in Dudley.

Also that month, another note which read: "You may be saving lives but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive", was left on the windscreen of an ambulance as paramedics tried to save a man's life in Small Heath.

Mr Duggan's post provoked shock on social media, with many speaking out in support of paramedics.