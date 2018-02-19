Woman arrested after abusive note left on ambulance

The note was left for paramedics attending an emergency call in Stoke-on-Trent.

Paramedics say the note was left for them while they attended an emergency call in Tunstall in Stoke-on-Trent. Twitter/Mike Duggan

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after an angry message was left for paramedics attending a 999 call in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday.

Police from Stoke-on-Trent confirmed the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect on social media.

Members of West Midlands Ambulance Service found the handwritten letter after attending a medical emergency call at a house in Tunstall at around midday.

It said: "If this van is for anyone but No.14 then you have no right to park here. I couldn't give a s**t if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house."

The note was shared on social media by West Midlands Ambulance Service operational manager Mike Duggan.

Chief Inspector John Owen, Commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: "We will not tolerate abuse or intimidation of our emergency services.

"This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will take appropriate action against offenders."

The woman remains in police custody and enquiries are on-going.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.