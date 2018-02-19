Woman arrested after abusive note left on ambulance
The note was left for paramedics attending an emergency call in Stoke-on-Trent.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after an angry message was left for paramedics attending a 999 call in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday.
Police from Stoke-on-Trent confirmed the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect on social media.
Members of West Midlands Ambulance Service found the handwritten letter after attending a medical emergency call at a house in Tunstall at around midday.
It said: "If this van is for anyone but No.14 then you have no right to park here. I couldn't give a s**t if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house."
The note was shared on social media by West Midlands Ambulance Service operational manager Mike Duggan.
Chief Inspector John Owen, Commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: "We will not tolerate abuse or intimidation of our emergency services.
"This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will take appropriate action against offenders."
The woman remains in police custody and enquiries are on-going.
