Scots jobs among 266 axed after Russel Hume collapse

ITV

Hundreds of staff have lost their job after meat supplier went into administration.

Russell Hume supply meat to carehomes and schools as well as large pub chains.
Russell Hume supply meat to carehomes and schools as well as large pub chains. ITV News

Almost 300 staff have been axed at Russell Hume after the meat supplier collapsed into administration.

The move comes after production was halted and products were recalled when the Food Standards Agency (FSA) launched a food hygiene investigation in January.

Last week, ITV News revealed allegations that the company was buying meat from Botswana in order to sell it as 'British'. Their breaches were so wide that there was a mass recall of the meat in January.

Pubs giant Wetherspoon was among the companies to pull its contract with Russell Hume after temporarily taking sirloin, rump and gammon steak off the menu following a "mislabelling issue".

The company were investigated for various breaches.
The company were investigated for various breaches. ITV News

Administrators KPMG said 266 staff had been made redundant from a workforce of 302.

Six jobs from the firm's site in Inverkeithing, Fife, were among the redundancies.

Chris Pole, KPMG joint administrator, said: "The recent product recall and halt in operations has caused significant customer attrition and trading difficulties, which in turn has led the directors to take the decision to place the company into administration.

"Regrettably, with little prospect of production restarting on site, a total of 266 people have been made redundant.

"Our priority over the coming days will be to work with all affected employees to provide the assistance they need in claiming monies owed from the Redundancy Payments Office.

"We will also be seeking buyers for the business and its assets. Any interested parties are advised to contact us as soon as possible."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.