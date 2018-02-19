Former football coach Barry Bennell jailed for 31 years

A judge described the convicted paedophile as 'the devil incarnate' during sentencing.

PA

A judge has described paedophile Barry Bennell as "the devil incarnate" as he sentenced the former football coach to 31 years in prison.

The 64-year-old had been charged with 50 child sexual offences, which took place between 1979 and 1991.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC said the abuse he subjected his 12 victims to "was sheer evil".

"You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion," he said.

Ahead of the sentencing, the former Crewe Alexandra coach looked at the floor as a number of his victims read out impact statements.

Victim Gary Cliffe approached Bennell in the dock to ask "why?" after reading his statement.

He said: "I have had over 30 years to consider, reflect and make sense of what he did to me, yet I still find it hard to effectively put into words the hell and mental suffering I have endured during this period of time."

He added: "I look back on my childhood with regret and deep sadness."

Another victim, Christopher Unsworth, said Bennell "destroyed" his childhood dreams of being a footballer.

"What is now even more upsetting for me is the realisation that I have sacrificed my own chance of having a family of my own due to a medical procedure I elected for.

"I made this decision because of the overwhelming fear I had of not being able to protect my own children against predatory people like Bennell, and I could not risk the same horrendous abuse happening to them."

He added: "My story is important. I fully intend to use the vile experiences that you have put me and my family through to grow in strength so that I can support other victims of abuse and ensure that they do not have to suffer in silence.

"So today I give my guilt and shame I have carried over the years back to you."

The 64-year-old, who wore a blue jumper and white polo shirt for the hearing, was transferred from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes to Liverpool Crown Court.

He had appeared via video-link from prison for his five-and-a-half week trial because of health problems.

The court was told that Bennell will serve half his sentence in custody with the rest on licence, with an additional licence period of one year.

