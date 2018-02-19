  • STV
  • MySTV

Schoolboy killed after Ferrari driver 'lost control'

ITV

A 13-year-old was killed while being taken for a ride in a high-performance Ferrari.

Matthew Cobden is accused of causing the death of Alexander Worth by careless driving.
Matthew Cobden is accused of causing the death of Alexander Worth by careless driving. PA

A 13-year-old boy was killed while he was being taken for a ride in a high-performance Ferrari after the driver lost control causing it to crash and launch into the air, a court has heard.

Matthew Cobden is accused of causing the death of Alexander Worth by careless driving.

The schoolboy died at the scene in North Warnborough, Hampshire after the car which was driven by businessman Cobden crashed into a wooden pole.

Prosecuting, Thomas Wilkins, said that Cobden, who runs a storage business for classic cars, had been moving the Ferrari when he was approached by Justin Smith, the partner of Alexander's mother who was delivering a battery.

He asked for a photograph of the teenager with the £1.2 million Ferrari and Cobden offered to give the youngster a ride in the car at around 8.30pm on 22 August 2016.

They then drove off without seat belts along the quiet farm road with good weather conditions and visibility, Mr Wilkins said.

The jury was told that Alexander died when the defendant's car drove off the right-hand side into a long fence post which launched the vehicle into the air, flipping it and turning it through 270 degrees.

The crash happened on 22 August 2016.
The crash happened on 22 August 2016. Hampshire Police

The prosecution said that "the fatal incident was caused by a simple driver error - in other words, Mr Cobden's driving fell below that required of a careful and competent driver."

The court heard that when Mr Cobden was asked how the incident happened he said shortly before he had put his foot on the accelerator and the vehicle took off uncontrollably.

"He doesn't say he experienced any difficulties with the car prior to that point and there is ample evidence the car was in good working order earlier that day," said Mr Wilkins.

The prosecution told the court that one explanation for the accident was that the defendant did not realise that the left-hand drive car had "drifted" off the road.

"Another explanation is the defendant misjudged the formidable power of this iconic car, over-accelerated and lost control," Mr Wilkins said.

Winchester Crown Court also heard that the Ferrari F50 "was the nearest you can get to a Formula One car on a public road" and it was capable of reaching 0-60 mph in under four seconds.

Mr Wilkins explained that the owner of the car had spent £50,000 servicing and refurbishing the vehicle with the intention of selling it.

He added that the car had earlier that day been taken for a photo shoot in Bruntingthorpe, Lincolnshire.

He said journalist Richard Meaden drove it that morning and "he described the car as a fabulous example of the Ferrari F50".

Mr Wilkins added: "His defence is that nothing he did caused the crash, rather it was due to some latent defect with the vehicle which caused it, without warning, to roar off and he was unable to control it or stop it in time."

The defendant denies the charge and the trial continues.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.