Woman fined after leaving abusive note on ambulance

Kirsty Sharman left a note saying she 'couldn't give a sh*t if the whole street collapsed'.

Kirsty Sharman pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour after leaving an abusive note for paramedics. BPM

A woman who left a foul-mouthed note on an ambulance saying she "couldn't give a sh*t if the whole street collapsed" has admitted verbally abusing paramedics.

Kirsty Sharman, 26, pleaded guilty to a public order offence over the incident, in which the West Midlands Ambulance Service crew had been responding to a 999 call from her next-door neighbour.

Sharman, from Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted writing the note and telling paramedics to "move your f***king van".

She was arrested on Monday following the incident on Sunday.

The chairman of the magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre described her behaviour as "despicable".

The note has been shared on social media, prompting outrage from users. BPM

Hayley Keegan, defending, said Sharman was sorry for her behaviour.

She has been fined £120 and must also pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £135.

Paramedic mentor Katie Tudor posted a picture of the note on Twitter, copying in the police.

The ambulance had been parked in a residential street in the Tunstall area at the time.

The note read: "If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.

"I couldn't give a sh*t if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

Sharman also went into the street and abused a male paramedic, telling him: "Move your f****** van."

Chief Inspector John Owen, Commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: "This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and I know my view is supported by 99 per cent of our community.

"Paramedics are there to help those in absolute need, and for them to feel threatened or intimidated whilst potentially saving a life is just not acceptable."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.