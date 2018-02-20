Former soldier, 87, celebrating £18m lottery win

Dennis Banfield says he is now able to secure his children's future.

Mr Banfield said he had always hoped to win for his daughters. ITV News

A former soldier who won more than £18 million on the lottery broke down in tears he said he was proud to be able to give a better future for his family.

Dennis Banfield, 87, matched all six numbers to claim the Lotto jackpot on Saturday.

He plans to share his good fortune with the family - and said he had always hoped he might win so he and his wife Shirley could help his two daughters Tina, 54, and Karen, 51.

"It's a thing I never, ever thought of," the Bristol resident said of winning the jackpot at an emotional press conference.

"I always wanted to win to help the children."

The family said they are still coming to terms with the enormity of their fortune, and have only modest plans so far.

Shirley, 83, said she would like a stair-lift fitted in their home.

Meanwhile, Dennis is hoping for a bespoke suit...if he can find it in himself to give up a lifetime of modest living.

Shirley said: "Along the way we might buy something - I would! But Dennis says 'No, we don't want that!"

The family said they would be donating to charity. PA

They also plan to make substantial contributions to charity, and have a special cause they want to support.

A close family friend - one of Karen's daughter's best friends - died aged just 23 from cancer last year.

She said they will be giving a gift to the Teenage Cancer Trust which supported her and "remembering her in as many good ways as possible".