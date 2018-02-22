Police intercept 'substance' sent to Harry and Meghan 

Package was sent to St James Palace day before the couple's visit to Edinburgh.

Harry and Meghan visited Scotland earlier in February. PA

A package containing a suspicious substance thought to be addressed to Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle has been intercepted by police.

Scotland Yard have confirmed they launched an investigation after the package was delivered to one of the royal households on Monday, February 12.

It was the day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled to Scotland to meet crowds of people at Edinburgh Castle.

The package was intercepted at St James Palace but is believed to have been addresssed to Harry and Meghan - who are getting married in May.

On the day the item arrived at the Palace, the royal couple had just released more details of their wedding day - including a two-mile carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the substance inside the letter was tested and was then "confirmed as non-suspicious."

Officers also say they are also investigating whether the same item contained a "malicious communication".

Packages containing substances do spark fears of anthrax and trigger major security alerts.

However, neither Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan live, nor the Metropolitan Police has confirmed if this was the case.