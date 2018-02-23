  • STV
Mother's tribute to 'amazing' sons killed in hit and run

Casper and Corey-May Platt, aged two and six, were hit by a car in Coventry.

Casper (left) and his brother Corey Platt-May were killed on Thursday.
Casper (left) and his brother Corey Platt-May were killed on Thursday.

The mother of two young brothers killed in a hit and run has described them as "amazing" and "cheeky" boys who will "be deeply missed".

Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, died after being hit by a car in Coventry on Thursday.

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

The boys' mother, Louise Platt-May, who was with them at the time of the collision but was uninjured, said: "Corey was an amazing boy. He never kept still, always had to be doing something and coming up with new ideas of things to do.

"His main passion in life was his football. 

"He has been playing for a local team since he was four but since the day he could hold a ball he was never without one. 

"He will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Tributes have been left at the scene.
Tributes have been left at the scene.

"Casper was a cheeky little boy, always getting into trouble and driving his brothers crazy. 

"But he was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them.

"He loved walking everywhere with his wellies and splashing in the puddles. 

"His smile could light up any room and he will be so so missed by all who knew him."

Their aunt, Chelsea Platt-May, who was also with them, said they were half-way across the road when they noticed the car.

"The next moment all we heard was crushing plastic," she said. "Everything went quiet until Louise, the mother, screamed.

"And at that point I knew that something had happened. I had a quick look and I couldn't see Corey. And that's when I noticed that he was in a pile a bit further down."

Corey and Casper's grandfather described their deaths as an "absolute nightmare".

After placing a football alongside other tributes near the accident scene in MacDonald Road in the Stoke area of the city, Kim May said the aftermath of the incident as "like a war zone".

Asked what he had seen after the youngsters were hit, Mr May, who was accompanied by his sister and the boys' aunt, said: "It was just like a war zone out here. It looked like a bomb had just exploded, it was terrible."

The brothers were hit by a black Ford Focus.
PA

Paying tribute to his grandsons, Mr May said: "The boys were the heart and soul, the boys were lovely, they'd do anything.

"They were just very happy, go jolly, lovely boys and their lives have been taken away so young, it's unbelievable.

"Corey was a very, very gifted footballer at a young age. Casper, he was like any two-year-old - he was just lovely."

He also called for action to crack down on speeding drivers after the tragedy in Coventry.

Urging the local authority to introduce speed-calming measures, Mr May said of speeding drivers: "It's still going on, the speeding down this road, it's ridiculous."

The brothers were with their mother in at around 2pm on Thursday when they were hit by a black Ford Focus.

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries. Casper could not be revived and died a short time later, while Corey was rushed into surgery, but also died. Their mother was unhurt.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midland Police, said: "Several witnesses have come forward and I am grateful to everyone who has spoken to us.

"Specialist family liaison officers are with the family, who are understandably distraught, and they are being kept fully updated.

"This collision has had a profound effect on the community in Stoke and I would ask people not to speculate on what happened which may cause further distress to the family. They need our combined support to help them through this dreadful time."

Two-year-old Casper and five-year-old Corey died after being hit by a car .
Two-year-old Casper and five-year-old Corey died after being hit by a car .

