Grooming gangs carried out abuse with 'persistence'

ITV

A new report into the gangs found perpetrators were consistently left unpunished.

Eighteen members of a child grooming gang in Newcastle.
Eighteen members of a child grooming gang in Newcastle. Northumbria Police

Grooming gangs that preyed on hundreds girls and young women in the North East of England carried out their abuse with "arrogant persistence" as they did not fear investigation, a report has found.

The Serious Case Review, which was published to look into how authorities responded to child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Newcastle, found the perpetrators were "encouraged" to abuse prior to the launch of Operation Sanctuary by Northumbria Police Police in 2014 .

The report found the situation in Newcastle had improved since 2014 and there was now no reluctance to start an investigation into grooming due to political correctness or fears of being branded racist - a factor in previous abuse scandals in other areas of the country.

According to the review, the abusers were mainly "not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European".

The Serious Case Review press conference at Newcastle City Council on Friday.
The Serious Case Review press conference at Newcastle City Council on Friday. PA

A total of 22 young women gave evidence at a series of trials, but the review estimated there were around 700 victims in total in the Northumbria Police force area, 108 of whom were from Newcastle.

The only abuser to help the inquiry was an asylum seeker who exploited a 15-year-old girl. He blamed his conviction on a "government conspiracy".

Operation Sanctuary was launched in January 2014, a month after a young woman with learning difficulties told her social worker she had been sexually abused.

The authorities stepped up their response when they realised the problem was far worse than previously imagined.

Barrister and CSE expert David Spicer who led the review, said other towns and cities could learn from Newcastle's response.

He said: "Unlike some other areas, Newcastle agencies did not try and sweep this under the carpet but actively went looking for it - and as a result, a large number of perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted, and victims saved from further trauma.

"That is not say that lessons have not been learned."

The review was carried out for Newcastle Safeguarding Children Board and Newcastle Safeguarding Adults Board

