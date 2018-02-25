Six people in hospital after 'huge blast' in Leicester

Two-floor building was completely demolished in the blast on Sunday evening.

Explosion: Emergency services at the scene.

Six people have been taken to hospital - two in critical conditions - following a "huge explosion" in Leicester.

Emergency services declared a "major incident" after the blast in a residential area of the city on Sunday evening.

Multiple 999 calls were made to fire services around 7pm reporting an explosion on Hinckley Road, which was eventually evacuated.

Pictures circulating on social media showed a huge fire and smoke billowing from the scene on a main road.

In other footage a building, said to be a shop, appeared to be completely demolished.

People living nearby took to Twitter saying the explosion had caused whole houses to shake.

Six fire engines were dispatched and a search and rescue operation initiated, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said initially.

Police later said emergency services were dealing with a building fire and that a number of neighbouring buildings had been damaged.

Two people have been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries and three people have been admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "The report was made just after 7pm this evening and a number of neighbouring buildings in Hinckley Road were also damaged as a result.

"Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident and Hinckley Road between Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street has been closed off.

"Businesses and homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated and those affected have been taken to Hinckley Road police station as a temporary measure.

"The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service."

The spokesperson added that "at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related".

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the affected property was a two-floor building with a loft conversion that had suffered a "pancake collapse".

Electricity supply has been cut off for a number of properties in the Hinckley Road area while emergency services deal with the incident.