  • STV
  • MySTV

Four far-right terror plots foiled by police last year

ITV

A counter-terror chief has warned that neo-Nazis pose a "significant" terror threat.

The logo of the far-right group National Action, which was banned in 2016.
The logo of the far-right group National Action, which was banned in 2016.

Four far-right terror plots were foiled by police last year following a rise in activity by white supremacist groups, one of the UK's most senior police officers has revealed.

National counter-terrorism police chief Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told ITV of the neo-Nazi plots as he warned that right-wing terrorism was a "significant" and growing threat to the UK.

In a lecture to the Policy Exchange think tank ahead of his retirement next month, he warned the rise of the extreme right-wing group National Action was "a matter of grave concern".

"For the first time we have a home-grown proscribed white-supremacist neo-Nazi terror group, which seeks to plan attacks and build international networks" he told Security Editor Rohit Kachroo.

He also warned that Islamist extremists and white supremacists posed similar threats as he called for a "whole society" response to counter extremist views.

The policing chief said that all extremist groups work to divide society, create tensions, and create an environment "that provides a recruiting ground for terrorists".

"While Islamist and extreme right-wing ideologies may appear to be at opposing ends of the argument it is evident that they both have a great deal in common," he said.

"I think it important to expose some of what we see as extremists systematically and determinedly trying to undermine a peaceful, tolerant and democratic society."

He said that there must be a wider drive to counter extremist ideology, and to protect the vulnerable who at risk of being drawn in by such groups.

He pointed to Darren Osborne, who was convicted of the anti-Muslim attack in Finsbury Park, as an example of how contact with extremists could help radicalise people towards committing terror acts.

Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne had contact with far-right groups.
Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne had contact with far-right groups.

Mr Rowley, who oversaw Scotland Yard's response to five terrorist attacks last year, also said the children of terrorists should receive special protection in the same way as the children of paedophiles.

He said: "The family courts and social services now routinely wrestle with child protection and safeguarding cases arising out of terrorism and extremism.

"However, we still see cases where parents convicted of terrorist-related offences, including radicalisers, retain care of their own children.

"I wonder if we need more parity between protecting children from paedophile and terrorist parents."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.