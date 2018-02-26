  • STV
  • MySTV

Funding threatens teenage siblings' Olympic dreams

ITV

The snowboarders will live out of a motorhome in an effort to help reach Olympic glory.

Sophie and Stephen Smith are both dreaming of Winter Olympics glory.
Sophie and Stephen Smith are both dreaming of Winter Olympics glory. ITV News

Teenage siblings Sophie and Stephen Smith are on the British Ski and Snowboard Park & Pipe performance pathway.

But next winter they, along with their mother Cathy, will travel to Switzerland in a motor home and camp out near the slopes to further their Olympic dreams.

The two snowboarders, 13 and 14 respectively, manage to spend at least one day a week on a man-made indoor snow centre in England, but that pales in comparison to their rivals.

"We look at videos online of our friends, and they're ride every day because they have the facilities to do so," Sophie says.

"It's quite frustrating, cause knowing I could do more each week, but I can't, physically do it cause I don't have the size or features needed," older brother Stephen adds.

By taking a motorhome to the Team GB base in Laax, Switzerland, it will allow the pair to train for up to 10 weeks.

"It's going to be freezing, but it was that or nothing," mother Cathy says.

"So we're going to give it a go, we've borrowed a motorhome we're going to try it."

A breakdown of the cost of medals for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
A breakdown of the cost of medals for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. ITV News

UK Sport provides £5 million to British Skiing and Snowboarding, which combined contributed two bronze medals to Team GB's five medal haul in Pyeongchang - a total return of £5.7m per medal.

Part of that funding goes towards training for Sophie and Stephen in the performance pathway system.

Yet some mass participation but less elite sports, such as basketball, receive no funding at all.

UK Sport Chair Dame Katherine Grainger, a former Olympian, told ITV News changes in funding was possible, but could have consequences.

"At the moment I think you can't argue with we've had fantastic success, and that was our job to create British success, and inspiration through that success," she said.

"If we feel that now it should be focus in a different way we could do that, but we would also have to accept we might see less success if we spread it more wisely."

Both Sophie and Stephen fear a loss in funding for their sport could spell and end to their future hopes of snowboarding at the highest level.

"Snowboarding, it's what we love to do, so if that was taken away we wouldn't have a lot left," Sophie says.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.