Former soldier Alexander Palmer, 24, was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court of murdering Peter Wrighton.

The body of retired BT worker Mr Wrighton was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on 5 August 2017.

He had been repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.