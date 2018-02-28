  • STV
Three arrested over deadly Leicester shop explosion

ITV

Trio arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over explosion which left five people dead.

Leicester shop explosion.
PA

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the explosion at a shop in Leicester which left five people dead.

Police said there remains no evidence that Sunday's explosion is "in any way terrorist related".

The men, who are all in their 30s, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and are currently being questioned.

Leicestershire Police said the men are from East Anglia, the North West and the East Midlands.

In a statement the force said: "Police investigating the cause of the explosion and fire in Leicester on Sunday evening have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter...

"We acknowledge that the terrible events of Sunday night in Hinckley Road have attracted significant public, political and media interest...

"Whilst we will not disclose further details at this stage, we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related."

Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17
Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17 Facebook

Fire crews located five bodies in the building's wreckage, following the explosion.

The bodies are believed to be those of a mother and her two sons who lived in a flat above the shop, along with a woman who worked in the shop and another 18-year-old female.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, are feared dead, along with missing 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva and Leah Beth Reek, an 18-year-old hospice volunteer.

Ms Ragoobeer's other son was injured in the explosion.

Fears are growing for missing Leah Beth Reek.
Fears are growing for missing Leah Beth Reek. LOROS Hospice

Emergency services have said they do not believe there are any survivors in the wreckage of the blast.

Officers says it may be some time before the bodies can be formally identified, because of the devastation caused by the explosion and subsequent fire.

