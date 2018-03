The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, died after the incident in London.

Emergency services at the scene in Bexleyheath

A man has died after being pulled from a lake in south east London.

Emergency services were called to Danson Park in Bexleyheath at around 3:55pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, who it's believed is in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he passed away.

The Metropolitan Police say the death is being treated as unexplained and his next of kin has been informed.