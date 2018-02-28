Man charged with murder of LGBT rights campaigner

Julian Aubrey was stabbed to death last October in Kensington, west London.

A man has been charged with the murder of an LGBT rights campaigner who was stabbed to death.

Metropolitan Police say 48-year-old Enrique Facelli of Warwick Road, London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 March.

Four other men who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain released under investigation, say police.