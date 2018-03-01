Ex-soldier jailed for life for 'savage' dog walker murder

Alexander Palmer, 24, said wanted to kill a stranger before the attack on Peter Wrighton, 83.

Alexander Palmer stabbed Peter Wrighton up to 45 times. Norfolk Police

A former Royal Marine who murdered an elderly man in a "savage" random attack has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years.

Alexander Palmer stabbed 83-year-old Peter Wrighton from behind as he walked his two dogs in East Harling, Norfolk, in August last year.

The pensioner was left with injuries so severe that officers initially believed he had been attacked by a wild animal.

Palmer, 24, had previously told a mental health worker that he heard voices urging him to attack dog walkers and wanted to kill a stranger so he "would be on a pedestal...everyone would know me by name".

He was caught after a psychologist who had worked with him at RAF Marham read about the murder and tipped off police.

Mr Wrighton was described as 'a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather'. Norfolk Police

Wearing a red jumper underneath a black suit, Palmer, of Bawdeswell, Norfolk, shook his head as he was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr Justice Goose told him: "You took a knife and drove to the scene for the sole purpose of murder.

"You attacked the deceased for no other reason than he was walking his dogs. At the age of 83 and slightly built he was no match for the violence of your attack."

The judge added: "Your offence was substantially aggravated in its seriousness, firstly by the fact that there was a significant degree of planning and of pre-meditation for this murder.

"Secondly the victim was particularly vulnerable, being aged 83 and alone. Thirdly by the extent of the savage violence you used to kill him."

Jurors in Palmer's trial for the murder heard he had told health workers that he had a voice in his head called "Little Alex" who told him to harm people or kill them.

He said the voice urged him to stab the neck or throat of strangers and that dog walkers allegedly appeared to be a particular "bugbear" of his.

The trial also heard that the former servicemen's mental health problems had started after he was attacked a fellow trainee commander back in 2014.

David Spens QC, defending Palmer, said: "He was suffering from a mental disorder at the time. There is plenty of evidence that he was psychotic."

The barrister said that although Palmer is now taking prescribed anti-psychotic medication, he was not taking any at the time of the killing.

The knife used in the attack. Norfolk Police

Mr Wrighton's children, Andrew Wrighton and Carol Todd, watched from the public gallery as Palmer was taken down to the cells today.

In a statement given after the guilty verdict on Wednesday, Ms Todd said her family had been failed by mental health professionals.

She said: "The revelations of the evidence relating to the mental health of Alexander Palmer have shocked, astounded and angered us.

"We feel this should not have happened and mental health professionals failed him, his family and our family."

Detective Superintendent Marina Ericson, who leads the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said a Serious Case Review will be held into the events leading up the murder.

