Man found guilty over Ferrari crash that killed boy, 13

Businessman Matthew Cobden has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Matthew Cobden, 39, was giving a lift to a teenager when he lost control. PA

A businessman has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving after a Ferarri car crash killed a 13-year-old boy.

Matthew Cobden, 39, lost control of the £1.2m vehicle after offering a ride to teenager Alexander Worth in North Warnborough, Hampshire.

The car hit a post and overturned in the accident. Neither Cobden nor Alexander were were wearing seat belts. and both were thrown from the vehicle.

He was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to 2.

Alexander Worth, 13, died after being thrown from the car. PA

The trial heard that Cobden, who runs a storage business for classic cars, had been moving the Ferarri when he was approached by Alexander and his mother's partner.

The pair asked if they could have a photograph of teenager with the Ferrari, at which point Cobden offered to give him a ride in the car.

Cobden had claimed the supercar "accelerated uncontrollably" in a farm lane.

But Thomas Wilkins, prosecuting, said the crash was down to "simple driver error - in other words, Mr Cobden's driving fell below that required of a careful and competent driver."

Neither Cobden or Alexander were wearing seatbelts. PA

Mr Wilkins said that one explanation for the accident was that the defendant did not realise that the left-hand drive car had "drifted" off the road.

"Another explanation is the defendant misjudged the formidable power of this iconic car, over-accelerated and lost control," he said.

On Tuesday, Cobden broke down in court when he described what happened.

He said "not wearing seat belts is something I think about all the time."

Cobden, of Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, will be sentenced on March 26.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.