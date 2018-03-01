Child’s body found at scene of Derrylin house fire 

The fatal fire in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, had claimed the lives of three others.

The scene of the fatal fire in where four people have been killed. Pacemaker

Police have confirmed that a body of young child has been found at the scene of a fatal house fire in Co Fermanagh which claimed the lives of three others.

The blaze at the house in the remote area of Molly Road broke out early on Tuesday morning.

It is believed to have been started deliberately and a 27-year-old man arrested at the scene has been moved from hospital to police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "It is with great sadness that I can now confirm that a fourth body has been found within the crime scene and that it appears to be the body of a young child.

"Post mortem examinations will take place in order to positively identify the victims involved in this appalling incident."

Det Insp McKenna explained that the crime scene is a "very complex one" and examination of the scene is proving difficult due to the significant structural damage as well as the severe weather.

He added: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would appeal for anyone who knew of or has any knowledge of the residents of 57 Molly Road Doon, Derrylin to make contact with police.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday through to 7.20am on Tuesday morning. Please contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 or alternatively to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.