Lloyd Gunton, 17, intended to commit mass murder in a vehicle attack in Cardiff.

Jailed: 17-year-old Lloyd Gunton South Wales Police

An Islamic State-inspired terrorist arrested hours before he intended to commit mass murder in a vehicle attack has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 11 years.

Lloyd Gunton, 17, armed himself with a hammer and knife and wrote a so-called martyrdom letter as part of his plan to attack and kill "non-believers" on the streets of Cardiff.

The teenager, who has autism spectrum disorder, was convicted of preparing for terrorist acts after a nine-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court last November.

Gunton, who had conducted "virtual surveillance" of targets, including a Justin Bieber concert at the Principality Stadium, was detained at his home in the Llantrisant area on June 30 last year.

Ordering Gunton to be detained at Her Majesty' pleasyre, Judge Mark Wall QC told the former A-Level student: "The police found a rucksack in your room which contained a knife, a hammer and what has been referred to as a suicide note or a martyrdom letter.

"In the martyrdom letter you referred to yourself as a 'Soldier of ISIS'.

"The letter was written in such terms that it was obviously to be found and read after you had carried out a terrorist attack.

"I sentence you on the basis that at the time of your arrest you were within hours of committing an act of atrocity on the streets of Cardiff.

"It is clear that Cardiff was your target. In particular you had made a number of online searches in connection with a concert that was being given by Justin Bieber at the stadium in Cardiff on 30th June.

"Whether you would have targeted people attending that concert or others going about their lawful business in Cardiff that night is not certain.

"In my judgment I must pass an indeterminate sentence. Your actions show a total disregard for human life".

