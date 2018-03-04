Emergency services respond to reports of explosion in London

The Metropolitan Police said it is not currently being treated as terror-related.

STV

Emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion in Harold Hill in north east London.

Police say it is not currently being treated as terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said: "The emergency services are currently on scene following reports on an explosion in Harold Hill.

Police were called shortly before 13:30hrs on Sunday, 4 March to reports of an explosion at a premises in Farnham Road, Harold Hill.

Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

We await an update as to whether anyone is injured."

Police added they were unable to confirm the cause of the explosion at this time.

Residents are being evacuated from the building, and people are being advised to avoid the area.