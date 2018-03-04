Fears for missing teen who drove off in snowy conditions

Lucy Duncan, 19, went missing after driving off from her home in Swansea.

South Wales Police

A teenager has gone missing after driving off from her home in Swansea in snowy conditions.

Lucy Duncan, a 19-year-old from Horton, left home at 11.55am on Thursday March 1 in a black 14-plate Volkswagen Take up.

She withdrew money from HSBC in Swansea around an hour later and then it is believed she travelled up the A465 through Hirwaun and Brynmawr.

The last sighting of her car is in the Hereford area at around 3pm the same day.

Police are concerned about Lucy's welfare due to the recent snow and poor driving conditions.

Lucy is 5ft 4/5ft 5 inches tall, with light brown hair tied in a ponytail and was wearing black t-shirt, black trousers and bright red jacket.

Police say that she may have also visited the Rochdale area over the weekend.