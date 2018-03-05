Former Russian spy critical after exposure to substance

Two people are in critical condition in a Wiltshire hospital after being found unconscious.

Sergei Skripal is believed to be in a critical condition. AP

One of two people said to be in a critical condition after they were exposed to an unknown substance is a Russian national convicted of spying for Britain, ITV News understands.

A man, believed to be Sergei Skripal, and woman are being treated at the hospital after police were called to The Maltings on Sunday shortly after 4pm.

He and a 33-year-old woman, who are believed to know each other, "were found unconscious on a bench in The Maltings in Salisbury" on Sunday afternoon, Wiltshire Police said.

A major incident has been declared at Salisbury District Hospital but patients are advised to attend appointments as normal unless advised otherwise.

Mr Skripal, 66, was a retired Russian colonel recruited by British intelligence in the mid-1990s.

In 2006, he was jailed in Moscow for 13 years for spying but four years later he was granted refuge in the UK following a "spy swap" between the US and Russia.

Chief Executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, Cara Charles-Barks and Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden of Wiltshire Police.

Police are investigating the circumstances after an incident in Salisbury on Sunday. They have reassured people there is no risk to the wider public.

The substance has not yet been identified.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden of Wiltshire Police said that the incident has "not been declared as a counter terrorism incident".

He said: "However, I must emphasise that we retain an open mind and we will continue to review this position.

"We have access to a wide range of specialist resources and services that are helping us to understand what we are or aren't dealing with at this time."

He added: "Because we are still at the very early stages of the investigation, we are unable to ascertain whether or not a crime has taken place.

Police say there is no risk to the wider public.

"We would continue to appeal to any members of the public who may have information in relation to this incident to contact us immediately via 999.

"We would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously and we currently do not believe there is any risk to the wider public."

The force said a number of areas in Salisbury had been cordoned off in relation to their investigation.

ITV News correspondent is at the scene where it appears investigators are searching a bin near a children's playground.

Chief Executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, Cara Charles-Barks, said: "In conjunction with our partners, we declared a major incident in response to an incident that took place in Salisbury after it was suspected that two people had been exposed to an unknown substance in Salisbury town centre.

"They are currently being treated here at Salisbury District Hospital and their condition remains critical."

A spokesman for Public Health England (PHE) said anyone exposed to the unknown substance had been decontaminated "as is standard practice in situations like this".

He added: "Scientists from PHE's Centre for Radiation, Chemical and Environmental Hazards, will continue to assist the response and review information as it becomes available."

Asked for a comment on the story, a spokesman for the Russian embassy said: "Neither relatives nor legal representatives of the said person, nor the British authorities have addressed the embassy in this regard."