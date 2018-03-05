Men appear in court after Leicester shop explosion

Three men have been charged with manslaughter after the blast killed five people.

Three men have appeared in court after allegedly starting a fire at a shop using petrol.

Arkan Ali, Hawkar Hassan and Aram Kurd have been charged with the manslaughter of five people and a separate count of arson with intent to endanger life.

The trio allegedly started the fire at a shop on Hinckley Road in Leicester using petrol on February 25.

The men were not required to enter any pleas and have been remanded into custody until a further hearing.

Five people were killed in the explosion. ITV News Central

On Friday, two more men were arrested in connection with the attack but have since been released under investigation.

On Sunday, another man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Five people died in the explosion on Sunday 25th February.

Brothers Shane and Sean Ragoobeer, Leah Reek and Viktorija Ijevleva have been named by police as victims.

The fifth victim is believed to be Mary Ragoobeer - Shane and Sean's mother.

