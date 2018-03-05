Pep Guardiola admits FA charge over pro-Catalan ribbon

The Manchester City boss wore a yellow ribbon during his side's clash with Chelsea.

Guardiola wore the ribbon during Manchester City's game against Chelsea on Sunday. PA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted a Football Association charge of "wearing a political message".

It comes as FA chief executive Martin Glenn issued an apology after being criticised for his "ill-judged" and "offensive" explanation of his organisation's response to Guardiola's wearing of the ribbon, in which he appeared to equate the Star of David with a swastika.

Guardiola accepted that his wearing of a yellow ribbon on the touchline in recent months is a breach of the governing body's kit and advertising regulations.

The 47-year-old has been wearing the ribbon in support of political leaders jailed following the Catalonia independence referendum last October, which was declared illegal by Spain.

The Catalan-born City boss, a former Barcelona manager and captain, has argued that the symbol is not political but he will now stop wearing it on the touchline.

Guardiola will make a written submission for a disciplinary hearing, a date for which is yet to be arranged.

The FA's stance on the matter differs from European governing body UEFA, who allow the ribbon to be worn. City also believe the symbol is not generally considered offensive.

Glenn had defended the disciplinary move, insisting comparisons cannot be made with sides choosing to display a poppy on their shirt to commemorate Armistice Day.

"We have rewritten Law 4 of the game so that things like a poppy are OK but things that are going to be highly divisive are not," Glenn said in a number of national newspapers.

"That could be strong religious symbols, it could be the Star of David, it could the hammer and sickle, it could be a swastika, anything like Robert Mugabe on your shirt - these are the things we don't want."

Glenn on Monday issued an apology, which has been accepted by the Jewish Leadership Council