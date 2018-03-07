Nicola Adams 'boxer Barbie' part of inspiring dolls range
The British double Olympic boxing champion said she was 'honoured' by the new Mattel design.
A Barbie doll in the likeness of British double Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has been unveiled ahead of International Women's Day.
Manufacturer Mattel said it was "proud to honour" Adams with the one-off first "boxer Barbie" as part of its Shero programme recognising women who inspire girls with their achievements.
Adams said she was "excited and honoured" to be the first ever boxer Barbie.
"I hope my doll inspires young girls to believe that they can break boundaries in whatever they choose to do."
She added: "Without my own role models, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Mattel said it was not planning to put the doll into production for sale, but the aim was to "inspire conversation" around role models.
Other women who are having dolls in their likeness include US snowboarder Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, the French chef Helene Darroze and the Chinese actress and philanthropist Guan Xiaotong.
Barbie has also introduced an Inspiring Women line of dolls sold with educational information about the contributions each woman made to society.
It begins with the artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart and pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson.
The new lines follow a number of updates to the dolls in recent years, including a makeover for Barbie's companion Ken.
They include the introduction of more varied body types, sizes and skin tones as part of efforts to modernise the global brand.
Barbie senior vice president Lisa McKnight said: " Barbie will be honouring its largest line-up of role models timed to International Women's Day, because we know that you can't be what you can't see.
"Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life role models to remind them that they can be anything."
