  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicola Adams 'boxer Barbie' part of inspiring dolls range

ITV

The British double Olympic boxing champion said she was 'honoured' by the new Mattel design.

Nicola Adams 'boxer Barbie' unveiled as part of Mattel's inspiring dolls range.
Nicola Adams 'boxer Barbie' unveiled as part of Mattel's inspiring dolls range. PA

A Barbie doll in the likeness of British double Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has been unveiled ahead of International Women's Day.

Manufacturer Mattel said it was "proud to honour" Adams with the one-off first "boxer Barbie" as part of its Shero programme recognising women who inspire girls with their achievements.

Adams said she was "excited and honoured" to be the first ever boxer Barbie.

Adams is the first ever boxer Barbie.
Adams is the first ever boxer Barbie. Twitter

"I hope my doll inspires young girls to believe that they can break boundaries in whatever they choose to do."

She added: "Without my own role models, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Adams said she was very pleased with the likeness of the doll
Adams said she was very pleased with the likeness of the doll PA

Mattel said it was not planning to put the doll into production for sale, but the aim was to "inspire conversation" around role models.

Other women who are having dolls in their likeness include US snowboarder Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, the French chef Helene Darroze and the Chinese actress and philanthropist Guan Xiaotong.

The 'Shero' collection features a range of inspiring women.
The 'Shero' collection features a range of inspiring women. Mattel

Barbie has also introduced an Inspiring Women line of dolls sold with educational information about the contributions each woman made to society.

It begins with the artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart and pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson.

The Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and Katherine Johnson dolls
The Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and Katherine Johnson dolls Mattel

The new lines follow a number of updates to the dolls in recent years, including a makeover for Barbie's companion Ken.

They include the introduction of more varied body types, sizes and skin tones as part of efforts to modernise the global brand.

Barbie senior vice president Lisa McKnight said: " Barbie will be honouring its largest line-up of role models timed to International Women's Day, because we know that you can't be what you can't see.

"Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life role models to remind them that they can be anything."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.