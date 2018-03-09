  • STV
  • MySTV

Pensioner died 'due to dangerous overcrowding' in A&E

ITV

A hospital director said the death was 'entirely' caused by overcrowding in a leaked email.

.
ITV News Anglia

An elderly man died after waiting for more than seven hours in a hospital A&E department as a result of "dangerous overcrowding", the trust's medical director has said.

The 85-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack as he waited to be treated.

He arrived at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust's A&E department complaining of stomach pains and was initially seen within an hour, according to the Health Service Journal.

But he became unwell while waiting to be seen by senior staff after a blood test suggested heart problems, it said.

The trust's medical director, Matthew Metcalfe, said the pensioner's death was "entirely" caused by overcrowding in an email leaked to the HSJ.

He said: "Last night a patient died due entirely to the dangerous overcrowding of the department.  

"The risk we have all been aware of, but may have felt hypothetical, has just happened."

.
PA

The trust has apologised to the family of the man, but said it was not clear that he would have been saved if he was seen sooner.

It acknowledged that "ideally" he should have been dealt with earlier, and has pledged to carry out a full investigation "to ensure any learning from this sad incident is taken forward".

The pensioner, who has not been named, attended A&E just after 4pm on Wednesday with non-specific upper abdominal pain.

He was triaged at 5.30pm and blood tests revealed he was anaemic with a possible cardiac problem, so medics planned to give him a blood transfusion.

But his condition deteriorated just before 1am, and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust said they were struggling with increased number of patients presenting at emergency departments.

"Ideally this patient would not have waited so long, would have been reviewed sooner by a senior consultant and might have been in a hospital bed on a ward at the time of his deterioration.

"We don't yet know what difference this would have made to the finaloutcome. The hospital's A&E unit has seen an average of 400 patients a day attending over the past few months, an increase of almost 30% on the same period last year.

"This has inevitably had an impact on our ability to consistently provide ahigh standard of patient safety in our ED."

.
ITV News Anglia

The statement added that staff are "resolutely focused on patient safety".

"Although every effort is made to see, assess and treat patients quickly inour ED department and NGH has a good record in this regard.

"However, in this situation the long wait for further treatment and assessment led to an unacceptable outcome."

A spokesman said Mr Metcalfe's email had been sent to all consultants "to ensure they were fully aware of the seriousness of the position in our emergency department and also the importance of their ongoing support to our patients attending the department and their colleagues in the ED team."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.