Village's 'poo-shaming' map hopes to tackle dog fouling

The idea, called Doodoowatch, is being tried out in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire.

Dogs fouling as become a big issue in Wimblington. PA

Residents of a Cambridgeshire village have devised an interactive 'poo-shaming' map in a bid to stop dog fouling.

The idea, called Doodoowatch was conceived on social media less than a week ago and has already led to a noticeable reduction in dog mess on pavements of Wimblington.

Villagers are encouraged to report locals sightings of dog mess on Wimblington PE15 Facebook and Twitter pages, which are then marked on the map.

A brown poo icon then appears on the map, warning walkers about the danger zones. The icon changes to pink when the mess has been cleared up.

The poo icon warns people of dog mess danger zones. Tash Scott

Amanda Carlin, who helps run social media pages in the village, said she has been pleasantly surprised with the way the campaign has taken off.

Mrs Carlin, who has an 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier cross called Molly, said the majority of people have welcomed the interactive map.

She said: "One or two people have said they don't want our village to be known for dog mess.

"But I say the opposite - we are much cleaner now, and it also shows we are a village which has found a problem and then worked to find a solution. That's very positive and everyone should be proud."

Mrs Carlin also praised the local Fenland Parish Council for stepping up its own dog mess patrols - sometimes at anti-social hours - in an effort to clamp down on the rogue dog owners.