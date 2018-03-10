Officer injured during armed ram-raid on jewellers

Eyewitnesses captured the moment a police officer tried to stop the robbery in Birmingham.

BPM.

Eyewitnesses have captured the moment a police officer tried to stop an armed robbery at a jewellers in Birmingham.

The incident which happened at Jai Jewellers in Cape Hill, Smethwick just after 6pm on Friday 9 March saw robbers ram-raid the shop with a white flat-bed lorry.

Once the group of four or five men had smashed their way into the shop, police say staff members were threatened with weapons before the men stole gold.

The group went onto attack two police officers outside the shop by throwing bricks at them. One police officer tried to stop the men from getting away in a waiting black Audi by beating the car with his baton.

One of the officers needed to be taken to hospital for treatment for minor facial injuries.

Superintendent Richard Youds, from Sandwell Neighbourhood Policing Unit, said:

The behaviour of these men showed that they were prepared to use considerable violence, including attacking a police officer and a police car. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt and the officer is today recovering at home from his injuries having been treated in hospital. We know that there were a large number of people in the area at the time this took place and are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Richard Youds, Sandwell Neighbourhood Policing Unit

West Midlands Community activist Desmond Jaddoo says people in the local community are frightened that such an incident can happen in the early evening.