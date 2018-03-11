Midlands police investigate 'Punish a Muslim day' letters

An anti-Islamophobia charity said letters being delivered are in 'double figures'.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating after reports of 'Punish a Muslim day' letters being distributed across the Midlands and nationwide. Tell Mama UK

Police are investigating after 'Punish a Muslim day' letters have reportedly been delivered to addresses in the Midlands.

Charity Tell Mama UK, which campaigns against anti-Muslim hate crime and Islamophobia say they have had reports going into 'double figures' from people who have received the letters across the UK.

They confirmed they had received one from Leicester and one from the West Midlands.

The letters include incitement to rip off women's headscarves, and to verbally and physically attack Muslims.

Counter terrorism police and local police forces are investigating.

In a statement West Midland Police said asked anyone who had received one to get in contact.

Police are investigating a number of reports of potentially malicious communications sent to individuals across the UK. > Officers are currently investigating the full circumstances. > Counter Terrorism Policing North East are coordinating the investigation at this time and will consider any potential links to existing enquiries. > Anyone with any concerns about a communication they may have received should contact their local police force. West Midlands Police

Meanwhile, Leicestershire Police say they will be investigating and take issues of this nature very seriously.