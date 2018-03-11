French Brexit adverts banned from London Underground

The adverts were aimed at tempting worried businesses to move to France.

The adverts target entrepreneurs worried about Brexit PA

Adverts aimed at tempting businesses worried about Brexit to move to France have been banned from appearing on Tube trains by London Underground bosses.

Mocked up newspaper articles called on worried entrepreneurs to move their businesses to France.

But Transport for London (TfL) said the adverts "did not fully comply" with its advertising rules.

TfL does not allow images or messages which "relate to matters of public controversy or sensitivity".

The campaign was commissioned by the Normandy Development Agency, which promotes economic growth in the region in northern France.

They featured fictional newspapers with the headline: "British business owners can now vote with their feet and leave post-Brexit fears behind."

The advertisements will not be allowed to run on the Underground PA

The campaign, which was created by London-based creative agency Splash Worldwide, will still run in national newspapers in the coming days and will be displayed on a bus touring Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester and London.

Herve Morin, president of Normandy Regional Council, said: "Brexit gives Normandy a unique opportunity to welcome British businesses who decide to stay at the heart of the European Union.

"The Brexit deal might not happen tomorrow, but British entrepreneurs are given the choice to decide for themselves if they want to expand their companies in Normandy."