Frustration as 'shambles' 26-30 railcard website crashes

Only 10,000 railcards were released - enough for one in 500 of the eligible population.

The website crashed after being unable to cope with high demand. railcard.co.uk

Millennials across the UK have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the "shambles" launch of a new railcard for those aged 26-30, after the website crashed following the release of just 10,000.

Despite the Chancellor's announcement in November that the new railcard would give "4.5 million more young people a third off their rail fares", the release of only 10,000 means that instead there will be enough for one in 500 of the eligible population.

The rush to purchase the online railcards caused the website to crash for several hours shortly after their release as it was unable to cope with the high demand.

Twitter users vented their anger over the crash with some asking "if the plan is to make us wait until we're too old to use them", while others branded the railcards "more elusive than an affordable home".

Others compared getting their hands on a railcard, to the elusive Golden Tickets in Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

A spokesperson for railcard.co.uk asked those trying to get railcards to "please bear with us, we've got the whole team working on it and hope we can have it back up shortly...

"We've had an unprecedented number of people visiting our site for the 26-30 Railcard."

The cards costs £30 each year and will allow users to save a third off most fares, although the cost of some peak time travel will not be reduced and no discount will be given on season tickets.

They can only be bought online and downloaded on to a smartphone.

Tuesday's nationwide launch follows a trial across the Greater Anglia network, during which another 10,000 railcards were sold.

Following the trial, only 10,000 are are initially being made available while the scheme is trialled to assess the impact on revenue and passenger numbers.

