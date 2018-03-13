Sadiq Khan reads out racist tweets and reveals death threat
The London mayor detailed vile online messages directed at him during a speech in America.
Sadiq Khan was targeted by racist and Islamphobic tweets including one labelling him a 'gay muzzie terrorist', he revealed during a speech in America.
The London mayor used his appearance at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas to detail a catalogue of vile messages directed at him.
Mr Khan called on social media platforms to take a tougher line against online abuse or face increased regulation.
He said: "I don't read these out to be portrayed as a victim or to ask for sympathy.
"But ask yourself this: what happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their timelines?
"Or experience it themselves?
"Or someone thinking about becoming a politician?"
Mr Khan accused politicians and governments of 'sitting on their hands' while the tech revolution unfolded.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.