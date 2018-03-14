Jamie Carragher suspended until end of season by Sky Sports

The pundit was filmed on Saturday spitting out of his car window at a man and his daughter.

Jamie Carragher was filmed spitting out of his car window. PA

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his role as a Sky Sports pundit until the end of the season.

Carragher was filmed on Saturday spitting out of his car window at a man and his daughter.

The ex-England international has repeatedly apologised for his actions since the video emerged of the incident.

He was quickly suspended by Sky Sports - missing his usual role as part of Monday Night Football this week - and this has now been extended until the end of the current Premier League campaign in May.

A statement read: "Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.