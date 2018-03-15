England rugby boss 'sorry' after Wales and Ireland slurs

Eddie Jones used derogatory language while referring to Six Nations opponents.

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised after footage emerged of him referring to Wales and Ireland using derogatory language.

The video shows Jones giving a talk on leadership for Fuso, the Japanese parent company of England sponsors Mitsubishi.

It was uploaded by Fuso to YouTube in July last year but has only come to light before Saturday's final round of the 2018 NatWest 6 Nations when England will face Ireland at Twickenham.

Jones apologised for his comments on Wednesday evening and admitted his choice of words was inexcusable.

I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused - no excuses and I shouldn't have said what I did. I'm very sorry. Eddie Jones

The footage could serve to motivate Ireland ahead of Saturday's St Patrick's Day showdown.

Eddie has apologised for his inappropriate remarks, and the RFU is also very sorry for any offence caused and will apologise to the IRFU and WRU. RFU spokeswoman

England ceded the Six Nations title they have held for the past two years with a round to spare after losing 22-16 to France in Paris last Saturday. They could finish as low as fifth if they lose to Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

Two successive defeats have seen the team's progress stall under Jones, who since taking over in 2015 has masterminded a record of 24 wins from 27 Tests.

Ahead of Wales' Six Nations clash against France in Cardiff on Saturday, a Welsh Rugby Union spokesman declined to respond to the comments from Jones.